Step 3: Analyze the structure in image ii. The red proton is adjacent to a bromine atom, which is less electronegative than chlorine but still deshields the proton to some extent. Additionally, the red proton is closer to the carbonyl group (C=O), which is highly deshielding due to its electron-withdrawing nature. The blue protons are adjacent to a hydroxyl group (-OH), which also has an electron-withdrawing effect but is less deshielding compared to the carbonyl group.