Which underlined proton (or sets of protons) has the greater chemical shift (that is, the higher frequency signal)?
c.
d.
Which underlined proton (or sets of protons) has the greater chemical shift (that is, the higher frequency signal)?
c.
d.
If two signals differ by 1.5 ppm in a 300 MHz spectrometer, by how much do they differ in a 500 MHz spectrometer?
Without referring to Table 14.1, label the proton or set of protons in each compound that gives the signal at the lowest frequency a, at the next lowest b, and so on.
h.
Without referring to Table 14.1, label the proton or set of protons in each compound that gives the signal at the lowest frequency a, at the next lowest b, and so on.
e.
Without referring to Table 14.1, label the proton or set of protons in each compound that gives the signal at the lowest frequency a, at the next lowest b, and so on.
c. ClCH2CH2CH2Cl
If two signals differ by 90 Hz in a 300 MHz spectrometer, by how much do they differ in a 500 MHz spectrometer