Electronegativity and Shielding Effects

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself. In NMR, protons attached to carbon atoms adjacent to electronegative atoms (like Cl, Br, or O) experience deshielding, which increases their chemical shift. This means that protons in such environments will resonate at higher frequencies compared to those in more shielded environments, such as those attached to carbon atoms in saturated hydrocarbons.