What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
c. N-ethylpropanamide
d. propanoic acid
What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
c. N-ethylpropanamide
d. propanoic acid
Because bromocyclohexane is a secondary alkyl halide, both cyclohexanol and cyclohexene are formed when the alkyl halide reacts with hydroxide ion. Suggest a method to synthesize cyclohexanol from bromocyclohexane that forms little or no cyclohexene.
What compounds are obtained from the following hydrolysis reactions?
d.
What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
a. isopropyl propanoate
b. sodium propanoate
Using an alcohol for one method and an alkyl halide for the other, show two ways to make each of the following esters:
d. methyl phenylethanoate (odor of honey)
What compounds are obtained from the following hydrolysis reactions?
c.