a. Which compound would you expect to have a greater dipole moment, methyl acetate or butanone?
b. Which would you expect to have a higher boiling point?
a. Which compound would you expect to have a greater dipole moment, methyl acetate or butanone?
b. Which would you expect to have a higher boiling point?
What products would you expect to obtain from the following reactions?
a. malonic acid + 2 acetyl chloride
What products would you expect to obtain from the following reactions?
b. methyl carbamate + methylamine
What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
a. isopropyl propanoate
b. sodium propanoate
Using an alcohol for one method and an alkyl halide for the other, show two ways to make each of the following esters:
d. methyl phenylethanoate (odor of honey)
What products would you expect to obtain from the following reactions?
c. urea + water
d. β-ethylglutaric acid + acetyl chloride + Δ