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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 64
Chapter 16, Problem 64

Describe how the target molecule (butanone) can be synthesized in a high yield from butane.
Synthesis of butanone from butane, showing the molecular structures and reaction arrow.

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1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the transformation required. The target molecule, butanone (CH3COCH2CH3), is a ketone, while the starting material, butane (C4H10), is an alkane. This means the process will involve oxidation to introduce a carbonyl group.
Step 2: Perform a controlled oxidation of butane. First, convert butane into butanol (an alcohol) by reacting it with oxygen in the presence of a catalyst, such as cobalt or manganese-based catalysts. This step is crucial to introduce a functional group that can be further oxidized.
Step 3: Oxidize the butanol to butanal (an aldehyde). This can be achieved using a mild oxidizing agent such as PCC (Pyridinium chlorochromate) or by carefully controlling the reaction conditions with stronger oxidizing agents like KMnO4 or CrO3.
Step 4: Further oxidize butanal to butanone. This step involves converting the aldehyde group (-CHO) into a ketone group (-CO-). A strong oxidizing agent such as potassium dichromate (K2Cr2O7) in acidic conditions can be used for this transformation.
Step 5: Ensure high yield by carefully controlling reaction conditions at each step. For example, avoid over-oxidation of butanone to carboxylic acids by monitoring the reaction time and using appropriate catalysts. Purify the final product using distillation or other separation techniques.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbon Functional Groups

Understanding the functional groups in hydrocarbons is essential for organic synthesis. Butane is an alkane, characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms, while butanone is a ketone, which contains a carbonyl group (C=O) flanked by two carbon atoms. Recognizing these functional groups helps in determining the necessary reactions to convert butane into butanone.
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Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, which is crucial for converting alkanes to ketones. In the case of butane to butanone, a common method is the oxidation of butane using reagents like potassium permanganate or chromic acid, which facilitates the transformation of the alkane into the corresponding ketone while maximizing yield.
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Reaction Conditions and Yield

The conditions under which a reaction occurs significantly affect the yield of the desired product. Factors such as temperature, pressure, and the presence of catalysts can influence the efficiency of the oxidation process. Optimizing these conditions is vital for achieving a high yield of butanone from butane, ensuring that side reactions are minimized and the desired product is favored.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

c.

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Textbook Question

a. Which of the following reactions does not give the carbonyl product shown?

b. Which of the reactions that do not occur can be made to occur if an acid catalyst is added to the reaction mixture?

5.

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Textbook Question

a. Which of the following reactions does not give the carbonyl product shown?

b. Which of the reactions that do not occur can be made to occur if an acid catalyst is added to the reaction mixture?

9.

10.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

a.

b.

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Aspartame, the sweetener used in the commercial products NutraSweet and Equal, is 200 times sweeter than sucrose. What products will be obtained if aspartame is hydrolyzed completely in an aqueous solution of HCl?

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1,4-Diazabicyclo[2.2.2]octane (abbreviated DABCO) is a tertiary amine that catalyzes transesterification reactions. Explain how it does this.

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