What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
a. Which of the following reactions does not give the carbonyl product shown?
b. Which of the reactions that do not occur can be made to occur if an acid catalyst is added to the reaction mixture?
5.
a. Which of the following reactions does not give the carbonyl product shown?
b. Which of the reactions that do not occur can be made to occur if an acid catalyst is added to the reaction mixture?
9.
10.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.
Aspartame, the sweetener used in the commercial products NutraSweet and Equal, is 200 times sweeter than sucrose. What products will be obtained if aspartame is hydrolyzed completely in an aqueous solution of HCl?
1,4-Diazabicyclo[2.2.2]octane (abbreviated DABCO) is a tertiary amine that catalyzes transesterification reactions. Explain how it does this.