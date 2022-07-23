Step 1: Identify the parent chain. Look for the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in the structure. This will determine the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Number the parent chain. Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent (branch or functional group).
Step 3: Identify and name the substituents. Look for any groups attached to the parent chain that are not part of it. Name these substituents based on the number of carbons they contain (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl).
Step 4: Assign a location to each substituent. Use the numbering from the parent chain to indicate the position of each substituent. If there are multiple substituents of the same type, use prefixes like di-, tri-, or tetra- to indicate their quantity.
Step 5: Combine the names. Write the name of the compound by listing the substituents in alphabetical order (ignoring prefixes like di-, tri-, etc.), followed by the parent chain name. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nomenclature
Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines to ensure that each compound has a unique and descriptive name, which reflects its structure and functional groups. Understanding nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and communicating about organic compounds.
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds, as they largely determine the compound's properties.
Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This can include variations in the connectivity of atoms (chain isomerism) or the position of functional groups (position isomerism). Understanding structural isomers is important because they can exhibit different physical and chemical properties, impacting their applications in various fields.