Textbook Question
Using the pKa values listed in [TABLE 15.1], predict the products of the following reactions:
d.
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Using the pKa values listed in [TABLE 15.1], predict the products of the following reactions:
d.
Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b. the reaction of benzoyl chloride with excess methylamine to form N-methylbenzamide
Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a. the reaction of acetyl chloride with water to form acetic acid
Starting with acetyl chloride, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds?
c.
Starting with acetyl chloride, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds?
f.
Starting with acetyl chloride, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds?
d.