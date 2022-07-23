Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 13b
Chapter 16, Problem 13b

Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b. the reaction of benzoyl chloride with excess methylamine to form N-methylbenzamide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups involved in the reaction. Benzoyl chloride contains an acyl chloride group (-COCl), which is highly reactive, and methylamine (CH₃NH₂) is a nucleophile due to the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom.
Recognize the type of reaction. This is a nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction, where the nucleophile (methylamine) attacks the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of benzoyl chloride, leading to the substitution of the chloride group.
Step 1: The lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom of methylamine attacks the carbonyl carbon of benzoyl chloride. This forms a tetrahedral intermediate, where the carbonyl oxygen temporarily gains a negative charge.
Step 2: The tetrahedral intermediate collapses, reforming the carbonyl group. This results in the expulsion of the chloride ion (Cl⁻) as a leaving group, forming an amide bond between the benzoyl group and the methylamine.
Step 3: Since excess methylamine is present, it can act as a base to neutralize the H⁺ released during the reaction, forming N-methylbenzamide as the final product.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group, leading to the substitution of a leaving group. In the case of benzoyl chloride, the chlorine atom is the leaving group, and methylamine acts as the nucleophile. This mechanism is crucial for understanding how amides are formed from acyl chlorides.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Amine Reactivity

Amines are nucleophilic compounds that can react with electrophiles due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom. In this reaction, excess methylamine not only attacks the carbonyl carbon of benzoyl chloride but can also lead to the formation of N-methylbenzamide. Understanding the reactivity of amines is essential for predicting the outcome of reactions involving these compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:12
Reductive Amination

Formation of Amides

Amides are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom. The formation of amides from acyl chlorides, such as benzoyl chloride, involves the nucleophilic attack of an amine, resulting in the formation of a stable amide bond. This concept is vital for grasping the significance of amide formation in organic synthesis and its applications in pharmaceuticals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Amide Nomenclature
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? b. acetamide

853
views
Textbook Question

Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:

a. the uncatalyzed hydrolysis of methyl propionate.

1119
views
Textbook Question

Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? a. ethyl acetate

1212
views
Textbook Question

Starting with acetyl chloride, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds?

e.

1147
views
Textbook Question

Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:

a. the reaction of acetyl chloride with water to form acetic acid

713
views
Textbook Question

Starting with acetyl chloride, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds?

f.

1150
views