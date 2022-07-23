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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 89a
Chapter 16, Problem 89a

The following compound has been found to be an inhibitor of penicillinase. The enzyme can be reactivated by hydroxylamine (NH2OH). Propose a mechanism to account for the inhibition.
Chemical structure of a compound that inhibits penicillinase, with hydroxylamine reactivating the enzyme.

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1
Analyze the structure of the compound and identify any functional groups that could interact with the active site of penicillinase. Look for electrophilic centers or reactive groups that could form a covalent bond with the enzyme.
Consider the mechanism of penicillinase. Penicillinase typically hydrolyzes the β-lactam ring of penicillin. Determine if the inhibitor mimics the structure of penicillin or contains a reactive group that could interact with the enzyme's active site.
Propose that the inhibitor forms a covalent bond with a nucleophilic residue in the active site of penicillinase (e.g., a serine hydroxyl group). This covalent bond would block the enzyme's activity by preventing it from interacting with its natural substrate.
Explain how hydroxylamine (NH2OH) could reactivate the enzyme. Hydroxylamine is a nucleophile and could attack the covalent bond between the inhibitor and the enzyme, breaking the bond and releasing the enzyme in its active form.
Summarize the mechanism: The inhibitor forms a covalent bond with the enzyme, rendering it inactive. Hydroxylamine then cleaves this bond, regenerating the active enzyme. Use curved-arrow notation to illustrate the nucleophilic attack and bond formation/breakage in the proposed mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Inhibition

Enzyme inhibition refers to the process by which a molecule (inhibitor) decreases the activity of an enzyme. Inhibitors can be competitive, non-competitive, or uncompetitive, depending on how they interact with the enzyme and its substrate. Understanding the type of inhibition is crucial for proposing a mechanism, as it influences how the inhibitor affects the enzyme's active site and overall function.
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Penicillinase Mechanism

Penicillinase, also known as beta-lactamase, is an enzyme that hydrolyzes the beta-lactam ring of penicillin, rendering it ineffective. The mechanism of penicillinase involves the formation of an acyl-enzyme intermediate, where the enzyme covalently binds to the antibiotic. Recognizing this mechanism is essential for understanding how inhibitors can prevent the formation of this intermediate and restore the antibiotic's efficacy.
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General Mechanism

Hydroxylamine Reactivation

Hydroxylamine (NH2OH) is a nucleophilic reagent that can reactivate certain enzymes by cleaving acyl-enzyme intermediates formed during inhibition. In the context of penicillinase, hydroxylamine can attack the acyl-enzyme complex, leading to the release of the enzyme and restoring its activity. This reactivation process is important for understanding the dynamics of enzyme inhibition and the potential for reversing the effects of inhibitors.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What product do you expect to obtain from each of the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

The following compound has been found to be an inhibitor of penicillinase. The enzyme can be reactivated by hydroxylamine (NH2OH). Propose a mechanism to account for the reactivation.

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Textbook Question

Catalytic antibodies catalyze a reaction by forcing the conformation of the substrate in the direction of the transition state. The synthesis of the antibody is carried out in the presence of a transition state analog—a stable molecule that structurally resembles the transition state. This causes an antibody to be generated that recognizes and binds to the transition state, thereby stabilizing it. For example, the following transition state analog has been used to ­generate a catalytic antibody that catalyzes the hydrolysis of the structurally similar ester:

a. Draw a possible transition state for the hydrolysis reaction.

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.

d.

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Textbook Question

The intermediate shown here is formed during the hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis of the ester group. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism that accouts for the formation of the product.

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