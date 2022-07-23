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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 89b
Chapter 16, Problem 89b

The following compound has been found to be an inhibitor of penicillinase. The enzyme can be reactivated by hydroxylamine (NH2OH). Propose a mechanism to account for the reactivation.
Chemical structure of a compound that inhibits penicillinase, featuring phosphorus, nitrogen, and aromatic groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in the inhibitor compound that could interact with the enzyme penicillinase. Look for electrophilic centers or reactive groups that could form a covalent bond with the enzyme.
Understand the role of hydroxylamine (NH2OH) in the reactivation process. Hydroxylamine is a nucleophile, meaning it can attack electrophilic centers in the inhibitor-enzyme complex to break the covalent bond.
Propose the first step of the mechanism: Hydroxylamine (NH2OH) attacks the electrophilic center in the inhibitor-enzyme complex. This could involve a nucleophilic attack on a carbonyl carbon or another electrophilic atom in the inhibitor.
Describe the bond-breaking process: The nucleophilic attack by hydroxylamine leads to the cleavage of the covalent bond between the inhibitor and the enzyme. This restores the enzyme's active site to its original state.
Conclude the mechanism: The inhibitor is released as a byproduct, and the enzyme is reactivated, ready to perform its catalytic function again. Ensure to account for any proton transfers or intermediate steps that stabilize the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Inhibition

Enzyme inhibition refers to the process by which a molecule (inhibitor) decreases or halts the activity of an enzyme. In the context of penicillinase, an enzyme that breaks down penicillin, inhibitors can bind to the enzyme and prevent it from catalyzing its reaction. Understanding the type of inhibition (competitive, non-competitive, or irreversible) is crucial for proposing mechanisms of reactivation.
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Hydroxylamine Reactivation

Hydroxylamine (NH2OH) is a nucleophilic reagent that can reactivate certain enzymes by modifying specific amino acid residues. In the case of penicillinase, hydroxylamine can cleave the covalent bond formed between the enzyme and the inhibitor, restoring the enzyme's active site. This process is essential for understanding how the enzyme can regain its function after being inhibited.
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Mechanism of Enzyme Action

The mechanism of enzyme action describes the step-by-step process by which an enzyme catalyzes a reaction. This includes substrate binding, transition state formation, and product release. A clear understanding of these steps is necessary to propose a detailed mechanism for how hydroxylamine reactivates penicillinase, including the specific interactions and changes occurring at the molecular level.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What product do you expect to obtain from each of the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

Catalytic antibodies catalyze a reaction by forcing the conformation of the substrate in the direction of the transition state. The synthesis of the antibody is carried out in the presence of a transition state analog—a stable molecule that structurally resembles the transition state. This causes an antibody to be generated that recognizes and binds to the transition state, thereby stabilizing it. For example, the following transition state analog has been used to ­generate a catalytic antibody that catalyzes the hydrolysis of the structurally similar ester:

a. Draw a possible transition state for the hydrolysis reaction.

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Textbook Question

The following compound has been found to be an inhibitor of penicillinase. The enzyme can be reactivated by hydroxylamine (NH2OH). Propose a mechanism to account for the inhibition.

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Textbook Question

The intermediate shown here is formed during the hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis of the ester group. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism that accouts for the formation of the product.

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