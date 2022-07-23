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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 22a
Chapter 16, Problem 22a

Using the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester as your guide, write the mechanism—showing all the curved arrows—for the acid-catalyzed reaction of acetic acid and methanol to form methyl acetate. Use HB+ and :B to represent the proton-donating and proton-removing species, respectively.

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Protonation of the carbonyl oxygen: The reaction begins with the protonation of the carbonyl oxygen in acetic acid by the acid catalyst (HB+). This increases the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Represent this step with a curved arrow from the lone pair on the carbonyl oxygen to the proton (H) of HB+.
Nucleophilic attack by methanol: Methanol acts as a nucleophile and attacks the carbonyl carbon of the protonated acetic acid. Draw a curved arrow from the lone pair on the oxygen of methanol to the carbonyl carbon. This forms a tetrahedral intermediate with a positively charged oxygen on the methanol group.
Proton transfer: A proton transfer occurs to stabilize the intermediate. The positively charged oxygen on the methanol group donates a proton to a base (:B), forming a neutral intermediate. Represent this step with a curved arrow from the oxygen-hydrogen bond to the base (:B).
Formation of the ester: The intermediate undergoes elimination of water. The lone pair on the oxygen of the hydroxyl group reforms the carbonyl bond, and a curved arrow is drawn to show the departure of water as a leaving group. This step forms methyl acetate.
Regeneration of the catalyst: The acid catalyst (HB+) is regenerated by the protonation of the base (:B) with a proton. Draw a curved arrow from the lone pair on the base (:B) to the proton (H) to complete the catalytic cycle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis

Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis involves the reaction of an ester with water in the presence of an acid, leading to the formation of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. The acid donates a proton to the ester, enhancing its electrophilicity, which facilitates the nucleophilic attack by water. This mechanism typically includes protonation steps and the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate.
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Curved Arrows in Mechanisms

Curved arrows are used in organic chemistry to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. A curved arrow starts from a nucleophile (electron donor) and points to an electrophile (electron acceptor), indicating the formation of a bond. Understanding how to correctly use these arrows is crucial for depicting reaction mechanisms accurately.
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General Mechanism

Formation of Methyl Acetate

The reaction between acetic acid and methanol to form methyl acetate is an example of an esterification reaction, where an alcohol reacts with a carboxylic acid. In this process, the hydroxyl group of acetic acid is replaced by a methoxy group from methanol, resulting in the formation of the ester methyl acetate and water. This reaction is reversible and can be driven to completion by removing water.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?

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Textbook Question

In the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester,

c. what species is HB+ most likely to be in the hydrolysis reaction?

d. what species is HB+ most likely to be in the reverse reaction?

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Textbook Question

What products are formed from the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Show the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed formation of 23c starting with the product obtained from its hydrolysis.

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Textbook Question

What products are obtained from the following reactions? b. phenyl acetate + excess ethanol + HCl

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Textbook Question

Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? b. phenyl acetate or benzyl acetate?

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