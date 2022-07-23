Textbook Question
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?
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Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?
In the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester,
c. what species is HB+ most likely to be in the hydrolysis reaction?
d. what species is HB+ most likely to be in the reverse reaction?
What products are formed from the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters?
a.
b.
Show the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed formation of 23c starting with the product obtained from its hydrolysis.
What products are obtained from the following reactions? b. phenyl acetate + excess ethanol + HCl
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? b. phenyl acetate or benzyl acetate?