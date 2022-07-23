Formation of Methyl Acetate

The reaction between acetic acid and methanol to form methyl acetate is an example of an esterification reaction, where an alcohol reacts with a carboxylic acid. In this process, the hydroxyl group of acetic acid is replaced by a methoxy group from methanol, resulting in the formation of the ester methyl acetate and water. This reaction is reversible and can be driven to completion by removing water.