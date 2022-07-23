Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? b. acetamide
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?
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Key Concepts
Ester Hydrolysis
Electronic Effects
Steric Hindrance
Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a. the uncatalyzed hydrolysis of methyl propionate.
Using the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester as your guide, write the mechanism—showing all the curved arrows—for the acid-catalyzed reaction of acetic acid and methanol to form methyl acetate. Use HB+ and :B to represent the proton-donating and proton-removing species, respectively.
Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b. the aminolysis of phenyl formate, using methylamine.
In the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester,
c. what species is HB+ most likely to be in the hydrolysis reaction?
d. what species is HB+ most likely to be in the reverse reaction?
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? b. phenyl acetate or benzyl acetate?