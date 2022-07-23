Textbook Question
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
g. excess benzylamine
h. 4-chlorophenol
1090
views
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
g. excess benzylamine
h. 4-chlorophenol
Because bromocyclohexane is a secondary alkyl halide, both cyclohexanol and cyclohexene are formed when the alkyl halide reacts with hydroxide ion. Suggest a method to synthesize cyclohexanol from bromocyclohexane that forms little or no cyclohexene.
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
i. isopropyl alcohol
What compounds are obtained from the following hydrolysis reactions?
d.
What compounds are obtained from the following hydrolysis reactions?
c.
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
f. cyclohexanol