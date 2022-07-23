Textbook Question
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
e. aqueous NaOH
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What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
e. aqueous NaOH
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
k. potassium formate
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
a. sodium acetate
b. water
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
i. isopropyl alcohol
What compounds are obtained from the following hydrolysis reactions?
c.
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
f. cyclohexanol