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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 50g,h
Chapter 16, Problem 50g,h

What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
g. excess benzylamine
h. 4-chlorophenol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in benzoyl chloride. Benzoyl chloride contains an acyl chloride group (-COCl), which is highly reactive and undergoes nucleophilic acyl substitution reactions.
Understand the reaction mechanism with benzylamine (excess). Benzylamine (C6H5CH2NH2) is a nucleophile that will attack the carbonyl carbon of benzoyl chloride. The reaction proceeds via a nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism, where the amine replaces the chloride ion (Cl⁻) to form a benzamide derivative.
Write the general reaction for part (g): \( \text{C6H5COCl} + \text{C6H5CH2NH2} \rightarrow \text{C6H5CONHCH2C6H5} + \text{HCl} \). Since benzylamine is in excess, it can also neutralize the HCl formed during the reaction, preventing side reactions.
Understand the reaction mechanism with 4-chlorophenol. 4-Chlorophenol (C6H4ClOH) is a phenol derivative, and the hydroxyl group (-OH) acts as a nucleophile. It will attack the carbonyl carbon of benzoyl chloride, replacing the chloride ion (Cl⁻) to form an ester.
Write the general reaction for part (h): \( \text{C6H5COCl} + \text{C6H4ClOH} \rightarrow \text{C6H5COOC6H4Cl} + \text{HCl} \). The product is an ester (benzoyl-4-chlorophenyl ester), and HCl is released as a byproduct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acyl Chlorides

Acyl chlorides, such as benzoyl chloride, are reactive compounds containing a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a chlorine atom. They are known for their ability to undergo nucleophilic acyl substitution reactions, where the chlorine atom is replaced by a nucleophile. Understanding the reactivity of acyl chlorides is crucial for predicting the products formed when they react with various nucleophiles.
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Recognizing acyl chlorides and anhydrides.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, leading to the replacement of a leaving group. In the case of benzoyl chloride, nucleophiles like benzylamine and 4-chlorophenol can attack the carbonyl carbon, resulting in the formation of amides or esters, respectively. This concept is essential for understanding how different reagents interact with acyl chlorides.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Amide Formation

Amide formation occurs when an acyl chloride reacts with an amine, resulting in the creation of an amide bond (C=O-N). In the reaction with excess benzylamine, benzoyl chloride will yield N-benzoylbenzylamine, showcasing the transformation of the acyl chloride into a more stable amide. This process is significant in organic synthesis, as amides are important functional groups in various chemical compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?

k. potassium formate

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What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?

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What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?

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What compounds are obtained from the following hydrolysis reactions?

c.

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What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?

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