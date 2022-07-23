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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 57a(1)
Chapter 17, Problem 57a(1)

Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.


Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the starting material and the product. The starting material is an aldehyde (butanal), and the product is a primary alcohol (butanol).
Step 2: Recognize the type of reaction. This is a reduction reaction where the aldehyde functional group is reduced to a primary alcohol.
Step 3: Select the appropriate reducing agent. Common reducing agents for this transformation include sodium borohydride (NaBH₄) or lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH₄).
Step 4: Choose the solvent. For NaBH₄, a protic solvent like ethanol or water is typically used. For LiAlH₄, an aprotic solvent like diethyl ether is required due to its reactivity.
Step 5: Write the reaction conditions. For example, if using NaBH₄, the reaction would proceed under mild conditions with ethanol as the solvent, converting butanal to butanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction of Carbonyl Compounds

The conversion of carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones) to alcohols involves a reduction reaction. This process typically requires a reducing agent, which donates electrons to the carbonyl carbon, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. In the case of aldehydes, the product is a primary alcohol, while ketones yield secondary alcohols.
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Common Reducing Agents

Common reducing agents used in organic chemistry for the reduction of carbonyl compounds include lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) and sodium borohydride (NaBH4). LiAlH4 is a strong reducing agent capable of reducing both aldehydes and ketones, while NaBH4 is milder and typically used for aldehydes and some ketones, making it a safer option in many laboratory settings.
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Mechanism of Reduction

The mechanism of reduction of carbonyl compounds involves nucleophilic attack by the hydride ion (H-) from the reducing agent on the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl group. This leads to the formation of an alkoxide intermediate, which can then be protonated by water or an acid to yield the corresponding alcohol. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.


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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

a.

b.

c.

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Textbook Question

a. Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.

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Textbook Question

a. Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.

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Textbook Question

Which of the reactions cannot be used for the synthesis of isobutyl alcohol?

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Textbook Question

a. Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.

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