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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 58d
Chapter 17, Problem 58d

Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
d. Chemical reaction diagram showing a carbonyl compound reacting with hydrogen in the presence of Raney nickel catalyst.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the reactant. The given compound contains an aldehyde group (-CHO) attached to a cyclohexane ring.
Step 2: Recognize the reagents used in the reaction. The reaction involves hydrogen gas (H₂) and Raney nickel, which is a catalyst commonly used for hydrogenation reactions.
Step 3: Understand the reaction mechanism. Hydrogenation typically reduces the aldehyde group to a primary alcohol by adding hydrogen atoms to the carbonyl group.
Step 4: Determine the type of reaction. Since the aldehyde is being reduced to an alcohol, this reaction is classified as a reduction reaction.
Step 5: Draw the product. Replace the aldehyde group (-CHO) with a primary alcohol group (-CH₂OH) while keeping the cyclohexane ring intact.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction Reaction

A reduction reaction involves the gain of electrons or hydrogen by a molecule, resulting in a decrease in oxidation state. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of carbonyl groups (C=O) to alcohols (C-OH) through the addition of hydrogen. The reaction shown in the question is a classic example of reduction, where a carbonyl compound is transformed into an alcohol.
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Catalysts in Organic Reactions

Catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. In the context of the given reaction, Raney nickel (Raney Ni) serves as a catalyst for hydrogenation, facilitating the addition of hydrogen to the carbonyl compound. Understanding the role of catalysts is crucial for predicting reaction pathways and product formation in organic chemistry.
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Oxidation-Reduction (Redox) Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between two species, where one is oxidized (loses electrons) and the other is reduced (gains electrons). Identifying whether a reaction is an oxidation or reduction is essential for understanding the changes in oxidation states of the reactants. In the provided reaction, the carbonyl compound is reduced, indicating a gain of hydrogen and a decrease in oxidation state.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.


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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

f.

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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

a.

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Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

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Textbook Question

Which of the reactions cannot be used for the synthesis of isobutyl alcohol?

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