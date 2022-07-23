Oxidation-Reduction (Redox) Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between two species, where one is oxidized (loses electrons) and the other is reduced (gains electrons). Identifying whether a reaction is an oxidation or reduction is essential for understanding the changes in oxidation states of the reactants. In the provided reaction, the carbonyl compound is reduced, indicating a gain of hydrogen and a decrease in oxidation state.