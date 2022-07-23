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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 60a,b
Chapter 17, Problem 60a,b

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:
a.
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the target compounds. The first compound is cyclohexanol, which is an alcohol derived from cyclohexanone. The second compound is cyclohexene, which is an alkene derived from cyclohexanone.
Step 2: For the synthesis of cyclohexanol (compound a), perform a reduction reaction. Cyclohexanone can be reduced to cyclohexanol using a reducing agent such as sodium borohydride (NaBH₄) or lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH₄). The reaction involves the addition of hydrogen to the carbonyl group of cyclohexanone.
Step 3: Write the chemical equation for the reduction of cyclohexanone to cyclohexanol: CH₁₀O+HCH₁₂O
Step 4: For the synthesis of cyclohexene (compound b), perform a dehydration reaction. Cyclohexanol can be dehydrated to cyclohexene using an acid catalyst such as concentrated sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) or phosphoric acid (H₃PO₄). The reaction involves the elimination of water from cyclohexanol.
Step 5: Write the chemical equation for the dehydration of cyclohexanol to cyclohexene: CH₁₂OCH₁₀+HO

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclohexanone Structure and Reactivity

Cyclohexanone is a six-membered cyclic ketone with a carbonyl group (C=O) that significantly influences its reactivity. The carbonyl carbon is electrophilic, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack, which is essential for various synthetic transformations. Understanding its structure helps in predicting the types of reactions it can undergo, such as nucleophilic addition or oxidation.
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Synthetic Pathways in Organic Chemistry

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions that transform a starting material into a desired product. In organic chemistry, these pathways often involve functional group transformations, rearrangements, and the use of reagents to achieve specific modifications. Familiarity with common synthetic strategies, such as reduction, oxidation, and substitution, is crucial for designing the synthesis of complex molecules from simpler precursors.
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Reagents and Reaction Conditions

The choice of reagents and reaction conditions is critical in organic synthesis, as they determine the efficiency and selectivity of the reactions. Different reagents can facilitate specific transformations, such as Grignard reagents for nucleophilic additions or oxidizing agents for functional group conversions. Understanding how to select appropriate reagents and optimize conditions, such as temperature and solvent, is essential for successful synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

d.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

f.

1195
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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:

d.

684
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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:

c.

667
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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

e.

1207
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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:

e.

1454
views