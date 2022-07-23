Textbook Question
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.
c.
d.
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What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.
c.
d.
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with LiAlH4 followed by treatment with dilute acid?
a. ethyl butanoate
b. benzoic acid
What amides would you react with LiAlH4 to form the following amines?
a. benzylmethylamine
b. ethylamine
c. diethylamine
d. triethylamine
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with LiAlH4 followed by treatment with dilute acid?
c. methyl benzoate
d. pentanoic acid
How would you make the following compounds from N-benzylbenzamide?
c. benzyl alcohol
How would you make the following compounds from N-benzylbenzamide?
b. benzoic acid