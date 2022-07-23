Textbook Question
How would you make the following compounds from N-benzylbenzamide?
a. dibenzylamine
1316
views
How would you make the following compounds from N-benzylbenzamide?
a. dibenzylamine
What alcohols are obtained from the reduction of the following compounds with sodium borohydride?
c. 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone
d. acetophenone
What amides would you react with LiAlH4 to form the following amines?
a. benzylmethylamine
b. ethylamine
c. diethylamine
d. triethylamine
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with LiAlH4 followed by treatment with dilute acid?
c. methyl benzoate
d. pentanoic acid
What alcohols are obtained from the reduction of the following compounds with sodium borohydride?
a. 2-methylpropanal
b. cyclohexanone