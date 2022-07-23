Textbook Question
Fill in the boxes with the appropriate reagents:
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Fill in the boxes with the appropriate reagents:
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
What are the products of the following reactions?
j.
How many signals would the product of the following reaction show in
a. its 1H NMR spectrum?
b. its 13C NMR spectrum?
The only organic compound obtained when compound Z undergoes the following sequence of reactions gives the 1H NMR spectrum shown. Identify compound Z.
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Rank the following compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward nucleophilic addition: