Fill in the boxes with the appropriate reagents:

Textbook Question
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
b. benzoic acid
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How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
b. benzoic acid
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
a. N-methylbenzylamine
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
How many signals would the product of the following reaction show in
a. its 1H NMR spectrum?
b. its 13C NMR spectrum?
Rank the following compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward nucleophilic addition: