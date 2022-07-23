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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 70
Chapter 17, Problem 70

Fill in the boxes with the appropriate reagents:
Chemical reaction diagram with empty boxes for reagents and arrows indicating transformations between organic compounds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first transformation. The starting material is an aldehyde (CH3CHO), and the product is a primary alcohol (CH3CH2OH). This indicates a reduction reaction. Common reagents for this transformation include A = NaBH4 (sodium borohydride) or LiAlH4 (lithium aluminum hydride), and B = H2O (water) for workup.
Step 2: Examine the second transformation. The primary alcohol (CH3CH2OH) is oxidized to a ketone (CH3COCH3). This suggests an oxidation reaction. A common reagent for this transformation is C = PCC (pyridinium chlorochromate) or Jones reagent (CrO3/H2SO4).
Step 3: Analyze the third transformation. The ketone (CH3COCH3) is converted into an acetal. Acetal formation typically involves the reaction of a ketone with an alcohol in the presence of an acid catalyst. Here, D = CH3OH (methanol) and E = H+ (acid catalyst, such as H2SO4 or TsOH).
Step 4: Understand the mechanism of each step. Reduction of aldehydes to alcohols involves nucleophilic attack by hydride ions, oxidation of alcohols to ketones involves removal of hydrogen atoms, and acetal formation involves nucleophilic addition of alcohol to the carbonyl group followed by dehydration.
Step 5: Verify the reagents and conditions for each step. Ensure that the chosen reagents (A, B, C, D, E) are appropriate for the transformations and compatible with the functional groups present in the molecules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reagents in Organic Reactions

In organic chemistry, reagents are substances that are added to a reaction to cause a chemical change. Understanding the role of specific reagents is crucial for predicting the outcome of a reaction. For example, reagents can facilitate oxidation, reduction, or substitution reactions, and knowing which reagents to use can help in synthesizing desired products.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying functional groups in reactants and products is essential for understanding how reactions occur and what transformations take place. Common functional groups include alcohols, aldehydes, and ketones, each influencing reactivity and product formation.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs, detailing the bond-breaking and bond-forming processes. Understanding mechanisms helps chemists predict the products of reactions and the conditions required for them. It also aids in the design of new synthetic pathways and the optimization of existing reactions, making it a fundamental concept in organic chemistry.
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