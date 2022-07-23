Electrophilicity

Electrophilicity refers to the tendency of a chemical species to accept electrons, making it a target for nucleophiles. In the context of carbonyl compounds, the more positive the carbonyl carbon is, the more reactive it is toward nucleophilic attack. Factors that enhance electrophilicity include the presence of electron-withdrawing groups and the overall stability of the molecule, which can affect the carbonyl's susceptibility to nucleophiles.