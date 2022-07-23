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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 50a
Chapter 17, Problem 50a

Using bromocyclohexane as a starting material, how could you synthesize the following compounds?
a.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material, bromocyclohexane. It contains a bromine atom attached to a cyclohexane ring, making it a good candidate for substitution or elimination reactions.
Step 2: To synthesize the target compound, methylcyclohexene, an elimination reaction is required to remove the bromine atom and form a double bond. This can be achieved using a strong base such as potassium tert-butoxide (KOtBu) or sodium ethoxide (NaOEt).
Step 3: Choose the appropriate conditions for elimination. Use a strong base and heat to favor the E2 elimination mechanism, which will result in the formation of the double bond. The base will abstract a proton from a β-carbon, and the bromine will leave as a leaving group.
Step 4: Consider regioselectivity. The double bond will form preferentially at the more substituted position due to Zaitsev's rule, resulting in the methylcyclohexene product.
Step 5: After the reaction, purify the product using techniques such as distillation or chromatography to isolate the desired methylcyclohexene compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In the case of bromocyclohexane, the bromine atom acts as a leaving group, allowing nucleophiles to attack the carbon atom it was attached to. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products formed during the synthesis of various compounds.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the synthesis of compounds from bromocyclohexane, the stereochemical configuration of the starting material can influence the outcome of the reaction, including the formation of stereoisomers. Recognizing the importance of stereochemistry is essential for accurately predicting the structure of the synthesized compounds.
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Reagents and Reaction Conditions

The choice of reagents and reaction conditions is critical in organic synthesis, as they determine the pathway and efficiency of the reaction. For synthesizing compounds from bromocyclohexane, specific nucleophiles and solvents may be required to facilitate the desired transformations. Understanding how different reagents interact and the conditions that favor certain reactions is vital for successful synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using bromocyclohexane as a starting material, how could you synthesize the following compounds?

d.

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Textbook Question

What is the best set of reagents to use for the synthesis?

2.

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Textbook Question

Using bromocyclohexane as a starting material, how could you synthesize the following compounds?

c.

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Textbook Question

What two sets of reagents (each consisting of a carbonyl compound and phosphonium ylide) can be used for the synthesis of the following alkene?

1.

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Textbook Question

What is the major product of each of the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

What is the best set of reagents to use for the synthesis?

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