Textbook Question
Using bromocyclohexane as a starting material, how could you synthesize the following compounds?
d.
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Using bromocyclohexane as a starting material, how could you synthesize the following compounds?
d.
What is the best set of reagents to use for the synthesis?
2.
Using bromocyclohexane as a starting material, how could you synthesize the following compounds?
c.
What two sets of reagents (each consisting of a carbonyl compound and phosphonium ylide) can be used for the synthesis of the following alkene?
1.
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
a.
What is the best set of reagents to use for the synthesis?