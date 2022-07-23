Organocuprates

Organocuprates, like (CH3CH2)2CuLi, are less reactive than Grignard reagents but still serve as nucleophiles in organic reactions. They can add to carbonyl compounds, leading to the formation of ketones or aldehydes, depending on the structure of the starting material. Understanding the unique properties and selectivity of organocuprates is important for predicting the products formed when they react with compounds like 3-methyl-2-cyclohexenone.