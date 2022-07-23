Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to occur at one location over another in a molecule, leading to the formation of a specific product. In the reactions of 3-methyl-2-cyclohexenone with HBr and CH3CH2SH, the regioselectivity will determine which carbon atom the electrophile or nucleophile will bond to, influencing the final product's structure. Recognizing regioselectivity is vital for predicting the outcomes of organic reactions.