Textbook Question
List three different sets of reagents (each set consisting of a carbonyl compound and a Grignard reagent) that could be used to prepare each of the following tertiary alcohols:
b.
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List three different sets of reagents (each set consisting of a carbonyl compound and a Grignard reagent) that could be used to prepare each of the following tertiary alcohols:
b.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
What product is formed when 3-methyl-2-cyclohexenone reacts with each of the following reagents?
a. CH3MgBr followed by H3O+
b. (CH3CH2)2CuLi followed by H3O+
List three different sets of reagents (each set consisting of a carbonyl compound and a Grignard reagent) that could be used to prepare each of the following tertiary alcohols:
a.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
c.
d.