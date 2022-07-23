How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
b. benzoic acid
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
b. benzoic acid
List three different sets of reagents (each set consisting of a carbonyl compound and a Grignard reagent) that could be used to prepare each of the following tertiary alcohols:
b.
What product is formed when 3-methyl-2-cyclohexenone reacts with each of the following reagents?
a. CH3MgBr followed by H3O+
b. (CH3CH2)2CuLi followed by H3O+
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
d. benzyl alcohol
List three different sets of reagents (each set consisting of a carbonyl compound and a Grignard reagent) that could be used to prepare each of the following tertiary alcohols:
a.
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
c. methyl benzoate