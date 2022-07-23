The following reaction is known as the benzoin condensation. The reaction does not take place if sodium hydroxide is used instead of sodium cyanide. Propose a mechanism for the reaction and explain why the reaction does not occur if hydroxide ion is the base.
Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Chapter 18, Problem 89b
A compound known as Hagemann's ester can be prepared by treating a mixture of formaldehyde and ethyl acetoacetate first with base and then with acid and heat. Write the structure for the product of each of the steps.
b. The second step is a Michael addition.
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the reaction sequence. The problem involves the preparation of Hagemann's ester, which includes multiple steps: (1) base-catalyzed reaction, (2) Michael addition, and (3) acid-catalyzed cyclization and dehydration. Focus on the second step, which is the Michael addition.
Step 2: Recall the Michael addition mechanism. This is a conjugate addition reaction where a nucleophile (in this case, the enolate ion formed from ethyl acetoacetate) adds to an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound (in this case, the product formed from formaldehyde and ethyl acetoacetate in the first step).
Step 3: Identify the nucleophile and electrophile. The enolate ion acts as the nucleophile, and the α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound acts as the electrophile. The nucleophile attacks the β-carbon of the electrophile, forming a new carbon-carbon bond.
Step 4: Write the intermediate structure. After the nucleophilic attack, a new intermediate is formed. This intermediate contains a new single bond between the β-carbon of the electrophile and the α-carbon of the nucleophile, along with a stabilized enolate or keto form.
Step 5: Prepare for the next step. The intermediate formed in the Michael addition will undergo further reaction in the third step (acid-catalyzed cyclization and dehydration) to yield the final product, Hagemann's ester.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hagemann's Ester
Hagemann's ester is a compound formed through a reaction involving formaldehyde and ethyl acetoacetate. This reaction typically involves a base-catalyzed step followed by an acid-catalyzed step, leading to the formation of a β-keto ester. Understanding the structure and reactivity of Hagemann's ester is crucial for predicting the outcomes of subsequent reactions.
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Michael Addition
The Michael addition is a nucleophilic addition reaction where a nucleophile adds to an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. In this context, the nucleophile is often a carbanion or another reactive species that attacks the β-carbon of the unsaturated system. This step is essential in the synthesis of complex molecules, as it forms new carbon-carbon bonds and contributes to the overall molecular architecture.
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Reaction Mechanism
A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. It includes details about the intermediates formed, the transition states, and the energy changes throughout the reaction. Understanding the mechanism of the Hagemann's ester formation and the subsequent Michael addition is vital for predicting the structure of the final product and the conditions required for each step.
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Related Practice
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