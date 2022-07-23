The following reaction is known as the benzoin condensation. The reaction does not take place if sodium hydroxide is used instead of sodium cyanide. Propose a mechanism for the reaction and explain why the reaction does not occur if hydroxide ion is the base.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
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Key Concepts
Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
Role of H3O+ in Acid-Catalyzed Reactions
Tetrahedral Intermediate
A compound known as Hagemann's ester can be prepared by treating a mixture of formaldehyde and ethyl acetoacetate first with base and then with acid and heat. Write the structure for the product of each of the steps.
b. The second step is a Michael addition.
A Mannich reaction puts a -group on the α-carbon of a ketone. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
A Cannizzaro reaction is the reaction of an aldehyde that has no a-hydrogens with concentrated aqueous sodium hydroxide. In this reaction, half the aldehyde is converted to a carboxylic acid and the other half is converted to an alcohol. Propose a mechanism for the following Cannizzaro reaction:
Alkylation of the following compound with methyl iodide under two different conditions forms two different ketoesters (A and B). Each ketoester forms a cyclic diketone (C and D) when treated with methoxide ion in methanol. a. Draw the structures of A and B, and indicate the conditions used in the alkylation reaction that cause that ketoester to be formed.
A carboxylic acid is formed when an a-haloketone reacts with hydroxide ion. This reaction is called a Favorskii reaction. Propose a mechanism for the following Favorskii reaction. (Hint: In the first step, HO- removes a proton from the a-carbon that is not bonded to Br; a three-membered ring is formed in the second step; and HO- is a nucleophile in the third step.)