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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 12c,d
Chapter 19, Problem 12c,d

Correct the following incorrect names:
c. para-methylbromobenzene
d. 1,6-dichlorobenzene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the compound in the image. Look for the longest continuous carbon chain to determine the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent. This will help in assigning the correct locants to the substituents.
Step 3: Identify and name all substituents attached to the main carbon chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups like methyl, ethyl, etc.
Step 4: Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the compound. Use the locants to indicate the position of each substituent on the main chain.
Step 5: Ensure that the name follows IUPAC nomenclature rules, which include using the lowest possible numbers for substituents and arranging substituents alphabetically if there are multiple different groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for correcting incorrect names, as it allows one to identify the proper naming conventions for various organic structures.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for naming compounds correctly, as they often dictate the suffix or prefix used in the IUPAC name. Examples include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This concept is important in organic chemistry as it affects the naming of compounds; isomers can have distinct names based on their structure. Understanding isomerism helps in identifying and correcting names that may refer to different structural forms of the same molecular formula.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names:

a. 2,4,6-tribromobenzene

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Textbook Question

List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:

a. benzene, phenol, toluene, nitrobenzene, bromobenzene

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Textbook Question

Explain why fluorobenzene is more reactive than chlorobenzene toward electrophilic aromatic substitution but chloromethylbenzene is more reactive than fluoromethylbenzene.

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Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names:

e. meta-bromotoluene

f. 6-ethyl-4-iodoaniline

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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each of the following:

c. 4-bromo-3-chloroaniline

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Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names:

b. 3-hydroxynitrobenzene

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