Textbook Question
Correct the following incorrect names:
a. 2,4,6-tribromobenzene
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Correct the following incorrect names:
a. 2,4,6-tribromobenzene
List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
a. benzene, phenol, toluene, nitrobenzene, bromobenzene
Explain why fluorobenzene is more reactive than chlorobenzene toward electrophilic aromatic substitution but chloromethylbenzene is more reactive than fluoromethylbenzene.
Correct the following incorrect names:
e. meta-bromotoluene
f. 6-ethyl-4-iodoaniline
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. 4-bromo-3-chloroaniline
Correct the following incorrect names:
b. 3-hydroxynitrobenzene