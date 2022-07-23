Textbook Question
Correct the following incorrect names:
c. para-methylbromobenzene
d. 1,6-dichlorobenzene
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Correct the following incorrect names:
c. para-methylbromobenzene
d. 1,6-dichlorobenzene
Draw a structure for each of the following:
d. m-chlorobenzonitrile
Correct the following incorrect names:
e. meta-bromotoluene
f. 6-ethyl-4-iodoaniline
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. 4-bromo-3-chloroaniline
Correct the following incorrect names:
b. 3-hydroxynitrobenzene
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. o-nitroaniline