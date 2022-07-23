Meta Substitution in Aromatic Compounds

In aromatic chemistry, meta substitution refers to the positioning of substituents on a benzene ring. When a substituent is added to the benzene ring at the 1,3-positions relative to another substituent, it is termed 'meta.' For m-chlorobenzonitrile, the chlorine atom is positioned at the meta position relative to the nitrile group, which influences the compound's reactivity and properties.