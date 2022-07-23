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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 10d
Chapter 19, Problem 10d

Draw a structure for each of the following:
d. m-chlorobenzonitrile

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name of the compound. 'm-chlorobenzonitrile' consists of a benzene ring with two substituents: a chlorine atom (chloro-) and a nitrile group (-C≡N). The 'm-' prefix indicates that these substituents are in a meta position relative to each other on the benzene ring.
Step 2: Draw the benzene ring. A benzene ring is a six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, represented as a hexagon with a circle inside or alternating double bonds.
Step 3: Place the nitrile group (-C≡N) on one of the carbons of the benzene ring. This will serve as the reference point for the meta position.
Step 4: Place the chlorine atom (Cl) on the carbon that is meta to the nitrile group. In the benzene ring, the meta position is two carbons away from the reference point, skipping one carbon in between.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the benzene ring has six carbons, the nitrile group is correctly attached as -C≡N, and the chlorine atom is in the correct meta position relative to the nitrile group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Benzonitrile Structure

Benzonitrile is an aromatic compound consisting of a benzene ring attached to a nitrile group (-C≡N). The structure features a carbon atom of the nitrile group triple-bonded to a nitrogen atom, which is directly connected to the benzene ring. Understanding this basic structure is essential for drawing derivatives like m-chlorobenzonitrile.
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Meta Substitution in Aromatic Compounds

In aromatic chemistry, meta substitution refers to the positioning of substituents on a benzene ring. When a substituent is added to the benzene ring at the 1,3-positions relative to another substituent, it is termed 'meta.' For m-chlorobenzonitrile, the chlorine atom is positioned at the meta position relative to the nitrile group, which influences the compound's reactivity and properties.
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Drawing Organic Structures

Drawing organic structures involves representing molecules using lines and symbols to depict atoms and bonds. In the case of m-chlorobenzonitrile, one must accurately illustrate the benzene ring, the nitrile group, and the chlorine substituent, ensuring correct bond angles and connectivity. Mastery of this skill is crucial for visualizing and understanding organic compounds.
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