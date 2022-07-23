Textbook Question
Show the mechanism for the generation of the acylium ion if an acid anhydride is used instead of an acyl chloride for the source of the acylium ion.
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Show the mechanism for the generation of the acylium ion if an acid anhydride is used instead of an acyl chloride for the source of the acylium ion.
Correct the following incorrect names:
a. 2,4,6-tribromobenzene
What is the major product of a Friedel–Crafts alkylation using the following alkyl chlorides?
e. (CH3)2CHCH2Cl
f. CH2=CHCH2Cl
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. 4-bromo-3-chloroaniline
Correct the following incorrect names:
b. 3-hydroxynitrobenzene
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. o-nitroaniline