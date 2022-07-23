Textbook Question
Show the mechanism for the generation of the acylium ion if an acid anhydride is used instead of an acyl chloride for the source of the acylium ion.
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Show the mechanism for the generation of the acylium ion if an acid anhydride is used instead of an acyl chloride for the source of the acylium ion.
Draw a structure for each of the following:
d. m-chlorobenzonitrile
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. 4-bromo-3-chloroaniline
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. o-nitroaniline