Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others. In the context of Friedel-Crafts alkylation, the position where the alkyl group attaches to the aromatic ring can vary based on the stability of the carbocation and the substituents already present on the ring. Recognizing the factors that influence regioselectivity is essential for predicting the major product in reactions involving different alkyl halides.