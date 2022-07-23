Textbook Question
Rank the following substituted anilines from most basic to least basic:
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Rank the following substituted anilines from most basic to least basic:
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
d. o-methylaniline + benzenediazonium chloride
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
a. the one that is the most reactive in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
a. benzoic acid + HNO3/H2SO4
b. isopropylbenzene + Cl2 + FeCl3
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
c. the one that yields the highest percentage of meta product in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
c. p-xylene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3 followed by H2O