Textbook Question
What product is obtained from the reaction of excess benzene with each of the following reagents?
c. dichloromethane + AlCl3
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What product is obtained from the reaction of excess benzene with each of the following reagents?
c. dichloromethane + AlCl3
Rank the following substituted anilines from most basic to least basic:
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
h. m-xylene + Na2Cr2O7 + HCl + ∆
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
a. the one that is the most reactive in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
a. benzoic acid + HNO3/H2SO4
b. isopropylbenzene + Cl2 + FeCl3
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
c. p-xylene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3 followed by H2O