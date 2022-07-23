Ortho and Para Substitution

In electrophilic aromatic substitution, the position of the new substituent on the aromatic ring can be ortho (adjacent) or para (opposite) to the original substituent. The directing effects of substituents, such as the amino group in o-methylaniline, influence the outcome of the reaction. In this case, the amino group is an ortho/para director, leading to the formation of products at these positions.