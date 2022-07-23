For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
c. the one that yields the highest percentage of meta product in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
1.
2.
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
c. the one that yields the highest percentage of meta product in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
1.
2.
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
d. o-methylaniline + benzenediazonium chloride
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
h. m-xylene + Na2Cr2O7 + HCl + ∆
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
a. the one that is the most reactive in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
c. the one that yields the highest percentage of meta product in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions:
c. p-xylene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3 followed by H2O