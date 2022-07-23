Textbook Question
Tyramine is an alkaloid found in mistletoe and ripe cheese. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved in the regulation of the central nervous system.
a. How can tyramine be prepared from b-phenylethylamine?
827
views
Tyramine is an alkaloid found in mistletoe and ripe cheese. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved in the regulation of the central nervous system.
a. How can tyramine be prepared from b-phenylethylamine?
Describe how 3-methyl-1-phenyl-3-pentanol can be prepared from benzene. You can use any inorganic reagents and solvents, and any organic reagents provided they contain no more than two carbons.
a. Explain why the following reaction leads to the products shown:
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.