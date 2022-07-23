Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a nucleophile, such as the hydroxide ion (OH-), to donate an electron pair to an electrophile. In the context of the reactions mentioned, piperidine acts as a nucleophile, and its reactivity can be influenced by the nature of the electrophile. The presence of electron-withdrawing groups, like the nitro groups in 2,4-dinitroanisole, enhances the electrophilicity of the substrate, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.