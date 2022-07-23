Textbook Question
Explain why hydroxide ion catalyzes the reaction of piperidine with 2,4-dinitroanisole but has no effect on the reaction of piperidine with 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene.
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Explain why hydroxide ion catalyzes the reaction of piperidine with 2,4-dinitroanisole but has no effect on the reaction of piperidine with 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene.
Tyramine is an alkaloid found in mistletoe and ripe cheese. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved in the regulation of the central nervous system.
a. How can tyramine be prepared from b-phenylethylamine?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction that explains why the configuration of the asymmetric center in the reactant is retained in the product:
a. Explain why the following reaction leads to the products shown:
How can you distinguish the following compounds using: a. their infrared spectra?
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.