Textbook Question
How can you prepare the following compounds with benzene as one of the starting materials?
d.
1215
views
How can you prepare the following compounds with benzene as one of the starting materials?
d.
b. Describe two ways the following reaction can be carried out:
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Describe how naphthalene can be prepared from the given starting material.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
Using resonance contributors for the carbocation intermediate, explain why a phenyl group is an ortho–para director.