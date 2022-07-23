Textbook Question
How can you prepare the following compounds with benzene as one of the starting materials?
c.
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How can you prepare the following compounds with benzene as one of the starting materials?
c.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Describe how naphthalene can be prepared from the given starting material.
Describe two synthetic routes for the preparation of p-methoxyaniline from benzene.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
Using resonance contributors for the carbocation intermediate, explain why a phenyl group is an ortho–para director.