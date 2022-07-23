Textbook Question
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
c. p-bromoanisole
894
views
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
c. p-bromoanisole
Design a synthesis for each of the following, using an intramolecular reaction:
e.
Design a synthesis for each of the following, using an intramolecular reaction:
d.
b. Rank the same compounds from greatest tendency to least tendency to undergo electrophilic aromatic substitution.
chlorobenzene, 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene, p-chloronitrobenzene
Rank the following compounds from greatest tendency to least tendency to undergo nucleophilic aromatic substitution:
chlorobenzene
1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene
p-chloronitrobenzene
Design a synthesis for each of the following, using an intramolecular reaction:
a.