Reagents for EAS

The choice of reagents is essential in EAS reactions. For synthesizing anisole from benzene, a common approach is to use an alkylating agent like an alkyl halide (e.g., ethyl bromide) in the presence of a strong base (like sodium hydroxide) to facilitate the substitution. Understanding the role of these reagents helps predict the outcome of the reaction and the nature of the substituent introduced onto the aromatic ring.