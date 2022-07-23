Bromination of Aromatic Compounds

Bromination is a specific type of electrophilic aromatic substitution where bromine is introduced into an aromatic compound. In the synthesis of p-bromoanisole, bromine can be added to the benzene ring after it has been activated by a methoxy group (from anisole). This step is critical as it determines the position of the bromine substitution, which in this case is para to the methoxy group due to its electron-donating properties.