Show how the following compounds can be prepared from benzene:

Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction that explains why the configuration of the asymmetric center in the reactant is retained in the product:
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Propose a mechanism for the following reaction that explains why the configuration of the asymmetric center in the reactant is retained in the product:
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
When heated with chromic acid, compound A forms benzoic acid. Identify compound A from its 1H NMR spectrum.
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How can you distinguish the following compounds using: a. their infrared spectra?
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.