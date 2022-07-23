Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds can be prepared from benzene:
c.
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Show how the following compounds can be prepared from benzene:
c.
Describe how 3-methyl-1-phenyl-3-pentanol can be prepared from benzene. You can use any inorganic reagents and solvents, and any organic reagents provided they contain no more than two carbons.
When heated with chromic acid, compound A forms benzoic acid. Identify compound A from its 1H NMR spectrum.
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a. Explain why the following reaction leads to the products shown:
How can you distinguish the following compounds using: a. their infrared spectra?
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.