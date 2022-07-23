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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 94
Chapter 19, Problem 94

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction that explains why the configuration of the asymmetric center in the reactant is retained in the product:
Chemical reaction mechanism illustrating retention of configuration at an asymmetric center during an SN2 reaction.

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1
Step 1: Recognize that the reaction involves the conversion of an amino acid to a cyclic compound. The key reagent, NaNO₂ in HCl, is used to generate nitrous acid (HNO₂), which reacts with the amino group to form a diazonium salt.
Step 2: The amino group (-NH₂) of the reactant undergoes diazotization. In acidic conditions, nitrous acid reacts with the amino group to form a diazonium ion (-N₂⁺). This step is crucial for the subsequent transformation.
Step 3: The diazonium ion undergoes intramolecular cyclization. The carboxylate group (-COO⁻) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the carbon adjacent to the diazonium group, leading to the formation of a cyclic intermediate.
Step 4: During the cyclization, the stereochemistry of the asymmetric center is retained because the reaction proceeds through a concerted mechanism that does not involve inversion of configuration. The nucleophilic attack occurs in a way that preserves the spatial arrangement of the substituents.
Step 5: The cyclic intermediate undergoes rearrangement and stabilization to form the final product, a cyclic compound with a retained stereochemistry at the asymmetric center. The product is stabilized by resonance and the formation of a keto group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SN2 Reaction Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) mechanism involves a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile, leading to the displacement of a leaving group. This mechanism is characterized by a backside attack, which results in the inversion of configuration at the chiral center. In this case, the retention of configuration suggests that the reaction does not proceed via an SN2 pathway.
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Asymmetric Centers

An asymmetric center, or chiral center, is a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, leading to non-superimposable mirror images known as enantiomers. The configuration of these centers is crucial in determining the stereochemistry of the product. Understanding how reactions affect these centers is essential for predicting the stereochemical outcome of organic reactions.
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Diazotization Reaction

Diazotization is a reaction where an amine is converted into a diazonium salt using nitrous acid (NaNO2 in HCl). This process is significant in organic synthesis as it allows for the introduction of various functional groups through subsequent reactions. In the context of the question, the mechanism of diazotization helps explain how the configuration at the asymmetric center is retained in the product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds can be prepared from benzene:

c.

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Textbook Question

Describe how 3-methyl-1-phenyl-3-pentanol can be prepared from benzene. You can use any inorganic reagents and solvents, and any organic reagents provided they contain no more than two carbons.

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Textbook Question

When heated with chromic acid, compound A forms benzoic acid. Identify compound A from its 1H NMR spectrum.

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Textbook Question

a. Explain why the following reaction leads to the products shown:

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Textbook Question

How can you distinguish the following compounds using: a. their infrared spectra?

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:

b.

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