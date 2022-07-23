Identify A–J:
The pKa values of a few ortho-, meta-, and para-substituted benzoic acids are shown below:
The relative pKa values depend on the substituent. For chloro-substituted benzoic acids, the ortho isomer is the most acidic and the para isomer is the least acidic; for nitro-substituted benzoic acids, the ortho isomer is the most acidic and the meta isomer is the least acidic; and for amino-substituted benzoic acids, the meta isomer is the most acidic and the ortho isomer is the least acidic. Explain these relative acidities.
c. NH2: meta > para > ortho
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Key Concepts
Acidity and pKa
Substituent Effects
Ortho, Meta, and Para Positioning
Identify A–J:
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
When heated with chromic acid, compound A forms benzoic acid. Identify compound A from its 1H NMR spectrum.
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The pKa values of a few ortho-, meta-, and para-substituted benzoic acids are shown below:
The relative pKa values depend on the substituent. For chloro-substituted benzoic acids, the ortho isomer is the most acidic and the para isomer is the least acidic; for nitro-substituted benzoic acids, the ortho isomer is the most acidic and the meta isomer is the least acidic; and for amino-substituted benzoic acids, the meta isomer is the most acidic and the ortho isomer is the least acidic.
Explain these relative acidities.
a. Cl: ortho > meta > para
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.