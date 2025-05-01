Textbook Question
Explain why hydroxide ion catalyzes the reaction of piperidine with 2,4-dinitroanisole but has no effect on the reaction of piperidine with 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene.
468
views
Explain why hydroxide ion catalyzes the reaction of piperidine with 2,4-dinitroanisole but has no effect on the reaction of piperidine with 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene.
Tyramine is an alkaloid found in mistletoe and ripe cheese. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved in the regulation of the central nervous system.
a. How can tyramine be prepared from b-phenylethylamine?
Ibuprofen is the active ingredient in pain relievers such as Advil, Motrin, and Nuprin. How can ibuprofen be synthesized from benzene?