Textbook Question
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
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What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
Benzene underwent a Friedel–Crafts acylation followed by a Wolff–Kishner reduction. The product gave the following 1H NMR spectrum. What acyl chloride was used in the Friedel–Crafts acylation?
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What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
Does m-xylene or p-xylene react more rapidly with Cl2 + FeCl3? Explain your answer.