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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 70b
Chapter 19, Problem 70b

What are the products of the following reactions?
b. Chemical structure showing a benzene ring with a chlorine and carbonyl group, indicating a reaction with aluminum chloride and water.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional groups in the molecule. The given compound contains a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) attached to a benzyl group (benzene ring with a CH2 group).
Step 2: Recognize the reaction conditions. The presence of H+ (acidic conditions) suggests a decarboxylation reaction, which is common for carboxylic acids with a β-carbonyl group.
Step 3: Analyze the structure for decarboxylation. The carboxylic acid group is adjacent to a carbonyl group, making it suitable for decarboxylation under acidic conditions.
Step 4: Predict the mechanism. In acidic conditions, the carboxylic acid group will lose CO2 (carbon dioxide) via a cyclic transition state, leaving behind a ketone group.
Step 5: Determine the product. After decarboxylation, the benzyl group will remain attached to the ketone, resulting in phenylacetone (C6H5-CH2-CO-CH3).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds are cyclic structures that follow Huckel's rule, containing a planar ring of atoms with delocalized pi electrons. This delocalization imparts unique stability and reactivity characteristics, making them prone to electrophilic substitution reactions. Understanding the structure and stability of aromatic compounds is crucial for predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
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Carbocation Formation

Carbocations are positively charged species that contain a carbon atom with only six electrons in its valence shell, making them electron-deficient and highly reactive. They often form during reactions involving the loss of a leaving group or protonation of an alkene. Recognizing the conditions under which carbocations form is essential for predicting the products of organic reactions.
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Electrophilic Substitution Reactions

Electrophilic substitution reactions are a class of reactions where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom in an aromatic compound. This process typically involves the generation of a carbocation intermediate, followed by deprotonation to restore aromaticity. Understanding the mechanism of these reactions is vital for predicting the products formed when aromatic compounds react with electrophiles.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

c.

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Textbook Question

Benzene underwent a Friedel–Crafts acylation followed by a Wolff–Kishner reduction. The product gave the following 1H NMR spectrum. What acyl chloride was used in the Friedel–Crafts acylation?

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

c.

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Textbook Question

Does m-xylene or p-xylene react more rapidly with Cl2 + FeCl3? Explain your answer.

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