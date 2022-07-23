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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 70a
Chapter 19, Problem 70a

What are the products of the following reactions?
a. Chemical structure showing a chlorobenzene derivative with oxidation steps labeled: 1. AlCl3, 2. H2O.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the given reactant structure: The molecule contains a benzene ring attached to a side chain with a tertiary carbon and two methyl groups.
Identify the reagent: H₂CrO₄ (chromic acid) is a strong oxidizing agent, typically used to oxidize primary and secondary alcohols, as well as benzylic carbons.
Determine the reaction site: The benzylic position (the carbon directly attached to the benzene ring) is susceptible to oxidation by chromic acid, especially if it has hydrogen atoms attached.
Predict the product: Chromic acid will oxidize the benzylic carbon to a carboxylic acid group, replacing the entire side chain beyond the benzylic carbon with a -COOH group.
Conclude the reaction: The final product will be benzoic acid, as the benzylic carbon is oxidized to a carboxylic acid group, and the rest of the side chain is removed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation of Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds can undergo oxidation reactions, where the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen occurs. In this case, the presence of H2CrO4, a strong oxidizing agent, facilitates the oxidation of the side chain of the aromatic compound, typically converting alkyl groups into carbonyl groups or carboxylic acids, depending on the structure and conditions.
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Chromic Acid (H2CrO4) as an Oxidizing Agent

Chromic acid (H2CrO4) is a powerful oxidizing agent commonly used in organic chemistry to oxidize alcohols, aldehydes, and side chains of aromatic compounds. It can convert primary alcohols to carboxylic acids and secondary alcohols to ketones, making it essential for understanding the products of oxidation reactions involving aromatic compounds.
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Mechanism of Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. Understanding EAS is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving aromatic compounds, especially when considering how substituents on the ring can influence the reactivity and orientation of further reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

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A mixture of 0.10 mol benzene and 0.10 mol p-xylene was allowed to react with 0.10 mol nitronium ion until all the nitronium ion was gone. Two products were obtained: 0.002 mol of one and 0.098 mol of the other.

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What are the products of the following reactions?

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Does m-xylene or p-xylene react more rapidly with Cl2 + FeCl3? Explain your answer.

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