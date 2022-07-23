Textbook Question
What are the products of the following reactions?
b.
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What are the products of the following reactions?
b.
A mixture of 0.10 mol benzene and 0.10 mol p-xylene was allowed to react with 0.10 mol nitronium ion until all the nitronium ion was gone. Two products were obtained: 0.002 mol of one and 0.098 mol of the other.
b. Why was more of one product obtained than of the other?
b. Rank the same esters from most reactive to least reactive in the second slow step of a nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction (collapse of the tetrahedral intermediate).
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
Does m-xylene or p-xylene react more rapidly with Cl2 + FeCl3? Explain your answer.