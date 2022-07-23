Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.
a.
1075
views
Show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.
a.
Rank the following compounds from largest Keq to smallest Keq for hydrate formation:
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
Benzene underwent a Friedel–Crafts acylation followed by a Wolff–Kishner reduction. The product gave the following 1H NMR spectrum. What acyl chloride was used in the Friedel–Crafts acylation?
<IMAGE>
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
Which set of underlined hydrogens has its 1H NMR signal at a higher frequency?
a. CH3CH2CH3 or CH3OCH2CH3
b. CH3CH=CH2 or CH3OCH=CH2