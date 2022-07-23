Side-Chain Oxidation

Side-chain oxidation refers to the transformation of alkyl groups attached to an aromatic ring into more oxidized functional groups, such as carboxylic acids. When aromatic compounds react with strong oxidizing agents like H2CrO4 under heat, the alkyl side chains can be oxidized, often resulting in the cleavage of the carbon chain and the formation of carboxylic acids. This reaction is significant in organic synthesis and the functionalization of aromatic compounds.