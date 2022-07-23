Textbook Question
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with H2CrO4 + ∆?
b.
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What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with H2CrO4 + ∆?
b.
b. Describe two ways the following reaction can be carried out:
Show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
a. Describe three ways the following reaction can be carried out:
Which set of underlined hydrogens has its 1H NMR signal at a higher frequency?
a. CH3CH2CH3 or CH3OCH2CH3
b. CH3CH=CH2 or CH3OCH=CH2