Textbook Question
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with H2CrO4 + ∆?
b.
1435
views
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with H2CrO4 + ∆?
b.
b. Describe two ways the following reaction can be carried out:
Rank the following compounds from largest Keq to smallest Keq for hydrate formation:
Benzene underwent a Friedel–Crafts acylation followed by a Wolff–Kishner reduction. The product gave the following 1H NMR spectrum. What acyl chloride was used in the Friedel–Crafts acylation?
<IMAGE>
a. Describe three ways the following reaction can be carried out:
Which set of underlined hydrogens has its 1H NMR signal at a higher frequency?
a. CH3CH2CH3 or CH3OCH2CH3
b. CH3CH=CH2 or CH3OCH=CH2